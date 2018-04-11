Echosens is Introducing FibroScan 630 Expert, an Innovative Device for Non-invasive Liver Diagnosis

PARIS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Echosens, the company behind the industry-leading FibroScan technology, is introducing FibroScan 630 Expert, a unique device that drives non-invasive liver disease management to the next level.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664142/Echosens_FibroScan_630_Expert.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664145/Echosens_Logo.jpg )



Chronic liver disease represents a major and rising public healthcare issue, affecting more than one billion people worldwide. It can be caused by a virus, such as hepatitis B or C, by excessive alcohol consumption or by dietary habits, resulting in conditions such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). These diseases generally remain symptomless and undetected until their very late stages but they progressively worsen over time and might ultimately lead to life-threatening complications, such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

FibroScan is an accurate and efficient solution that quantifies liver fibrosis and steatosis non-invasively in just a few minutes bringing extra clinical confidence to support the management of patients with chronic liver diseases, thus avoiding painful liver biopsies. FibroScan relies on proprietary technology "Vibration-Controlled Transient Elastography", or VCTE, which relies on the combination of shear waves and ultrasound generated at the tip of the device's probe.

The new flagship FibroScan enhances the exam's efficiency, extends the patient's applicability and expands clinical capabilities.

FibroScan 630 Expert features a high performance elastography engine, improved ergonomics, embedded ultrasound guidance system, spleen-dedicated exam, intuitive user interface, touchscreen and advanced keyboard, as well as an integrated barcode reader.

The new device will be launched at the International Liver Congress 2018 that takes place from April 11 to April 15, 2018 in Paris.

About Echosens

Echosens is an innovative high-technology company based in France. Since its inception in 2001, Echosens has been recognized as the world's leading provider of non-invasive diagnostic devices for patients with chronic liver diseases. Innovative non-invasive technologies by Echosens are recognized for cost effectively diagnosing and monitoring chronic liver diseases with precision, standardization and repeatability over time and users. The Group develops, manufactures and sells under its own names and trademarks duly registered portfolio of products and solutions to physicians for the diagnosis, assessment and monitoring of various chronic liver diseases. Liver diseases, being a major rising public health issue, represent a main development focus for Echosens.



Contact:

Echosens

communication@echosens.com

+33-1-44-82-78-50

