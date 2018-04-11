WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey Appoints Jean-Pierre Pennacino as Chief Operating Officer and Alexander Zinser as Chief Legal Officer . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug/Geneva, April 11, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Jean-Pierre Pennacino as Chief Operating Officer, and Alexander Zinser as Chief Legal Officer.

Jean-Pierre Pennacino brings more than two decades of leadership positions in finance and process improvement for the semiconductor and smartcard business segments, working for companies such as Motorola Semiconductor (Freescale), STMicroelectronics and Gemplus (Gemalto). Also, Mr. Pennacino has extensive M&A experience working with a variety of companies, from fast growing to turn-arounds. Before joining WISeKey, Mr. Pennacino served as CFO of a leading European scrap metal recycling company. Mr. Pennacino is a graduate of Audencia - Nantes business School, and is a French Chartered Accountant.

In his new role, Mr. Pennacino will be responsible for the overall operations of WISeKey, its strategic direction, expansion of mPKI and semiconductors services and solutions offered to clients and will be reporting directly to Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Chairman and CEO.

Alexander Zinser has more than 15-years of legal and compliance affairs experience for the semiconductor, life sciences, FMCG and manufacturing industry, working for rapidly growing companies such as Agilent Technologies, Reynolds American and Guardian Industries. Mr. Zinser started his professional career at the law firm Graf von Westphalen in Frankfurt having studied law in Passau, Birmingham, Vienna, Strasbourg and Munich and he holds a Ph.D and also an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen (HSG).

Mr. Zinser will oversee all legal and compliance matters pertaining to the Wisekey organization.

These two new senior positions reflect the evolution of WISeKey into a global organization following the complete integration of the recently acquired companies into its vertical platform, and the next phase of its growth and expansion as the Company continues to further streamline end-to-end sales process, expand cross selling opportunities, and improve efficiencies and collaboration between international offices/teams (Switzerland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, U.K., The Netherlands, U.S.A, India, Singapore, Japan, Bermuda and Taiwan) of 170 people. WISeKey's office in Geneva will continue to operate as the global operational hub of the group, while Zug and St Gallen teams have been fully integrated into the Swiss operations.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jean-Pierre and Alexander to our team. Their expertise will be of great value to WISeKey as we continue executing our growth strategy, following the successful integration of our recent acquisitions."

