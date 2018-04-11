Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: ADC Therapeutics SA / Key word(s): Conference ADC Therapeutics to Present Two New Investigational Antibody-Drug Conjugates at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018-04-11 / 07:00 *ADC Therapeutics to Present Two New Investigational **Antibody-Drug Conjugates at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting* *Lausanne, Switzerland, April 11, 2018* - ADC Therapeutics (ADCT), an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) targeting major cancers, today announced its presence at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place April 14-18, 2018 in Chicago, USA. Two poster presentations will highlight strong preclinical data for its two new investigational programs ADCT-601 targeting AXL and ADCT-701 targeting DLK-1. In addition, Dr. Jaewoong Lee, of The Beckman Institute of the City of Hope will make an oral presentation on novel preclinical data for ADCT-301 targeting CD25. "Our two new investigational programs show compelling efficacy and safety in preclinical studies," said Dr. Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at ADCT. "These results provide an important step to advance ADCT-601 and ADCT-701 into the clinic and enlarge our pipeline of PBD-based ADCs in multiple ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of both solid and hematological cancers." Poster titles and highlights of the data that will be presented are available on the AACR conference website at www.aacr.org [1] and include the following: ADCT-701, a novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting DLK1-expressing tumors _Abstract #744, April 15, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT_ - ADCT-701 is an ADC composed of a humanized IgG1 antibody against human DLK1, site-specifically conjugated using GlycoConnectTM technology to PL1601, which contains a valine-alanine cleavable linker and the PBD dimer cytotoxin SG3199. - ADCT-701 demonstrated potent and specific in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity in DLK1-expressing cancer-derived models and it was stable and well tolerated in rats. Preclinical activity of ADCT-601, a novel pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting AXL-expressing tumors _Abstract #2792A, April 16, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm CT_ - ADCT-601 is an ADC composed of a humanized IgG1 antibody against human AXL, site-specifically conjugated using GlycoConnectTM technology to PL1601, which contains a valine-alanine cleavable linker and the PBD dimer cytotoxin SG3199. - ADCT-601 demonstrated potent and specific in vitro and in vivo anti-tumor activity in various cancer-derived models with different levels of membranous AXL, and it was stable and well tolerated in rats. CD25 enables oncogenic BCR- and TCR-signaling and represents a therapeutic target in lymphoblastic malignancies _Abstract #_2983, _April 16, 2018, 4:05 PM - 4:20 PM_ _- _Novel data identifies CD25 as a previously unrecognized feedback regulator of oncogenic B/TCR-signaling supporting CD25 as a therapeutic target in refractory lymphoid malignancies_._ _- _ADCT-301 demonstrated durable remissions in patient-derived _Ph+_ ALL cells PDX models *About ADC Therapeutics* ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is an oncology drug discovery and development company that specializes in the development of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting major hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company's ADCs are highly targeted biopharmaceutical drugs that combine monoclonal antibodies specific to surface antigens present on particular tumor cells with a novel class of highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) based warheads via a chemical linker. The Company has multiple PBD-based antibody drug conjugates in ongoing clinical trials in the USA and Europe, and a deep pipeline of other preclinical ADCs in development. ADCT enjoys strong relationships with world class partners, including AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune. The Company is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, San Francisco and New Jersey. (www.adctherapeutics.com [2]). *For more information please contact:* Dr. Chris Martin Chief Executive Officer chris.martin@adctherapeutics.com Tel.: +41 (0) 21 653 0200 Alexandre Müller Dynamics Group amu@dynamicsgroup.ch Tel: +41 (0) 43 268 3231 Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GMUTCBHXTK [3] Document title: ADCT_PR_AACR_20180410 End of Corporate News 673209 2018-04-11 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8d564c7ef07f55998d2af99b98d28c12&application_id=673209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e12250e180da67b229beb6f1376b5e1d&application_id=673209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d3acab7581947182017c4f2a1b81c77&application_id=673209&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)