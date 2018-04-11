Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today that three posters regarding the Company's allogeneic, off-the-shelf, CAR-T product candidates will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held from April 14 to 18, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois.

April 16, 2018, 8:00 AM 12:00 PM Central Time

Section 45

Repurposing endogenous immune pathways to improve chimeric antigen receptor T-cells potency

M. Sachdeva1, B. Busser1, S. Temburni1, A. Juillerat1, L. Poirot2, P. Duchateau2, J. Valton1;

1Cellectis, New York, NY, 2Cellectis, Paris, France



April 16, 2018, 1:00 PM 5:00 PM Central Time

Section 24

Preclinical efficacy of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR T-cells for the therapy of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN)

T. Cai1, K. L. Black2, A. Naqvi2, R. Galetto3, A. Gouble3, J. Smith4, A. Cavazos1, L. Han1, Q. Zhang1, V. Kuruvilla1, S. N. Sergej Konoplev1, S. S. Neelapu1, A. A. Lane5, M. L. Guzman6, H. Kantarjian1, A. Thomas-Tikhonenko2, N. Pemmaraju1, M. Konopleva1;

1UT MD Anderson Cancer Ctr., Houston, TX, 2The Children's Hosp. of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, 3Cellectis SA, Paris, France, 4Cellectis Inc, New York, NY, 5Dana-Farber Cancer Inst., Boston, MA, 6Weill Cornell Med. Coll., New York, NY



April 18, 2018, 8:00 AM 12:00 PM Central Time

Section 31

Prediction of immunotherapy outcome by multimodal assessment of minimal residual disease and persistence of allogeneic anti-CD123 CAR T-cells (UCART123) in pre-clinical models of acute myeloid leukemia

M. Sugita1, N. Mencia-Trinchant1, N. Ewing-Crystal1, G. Suppa1, R. Galetto2, A. Gouble2, J. Smith3, G. J. Roboz1, D. C. Hassane1, M. L. Guzman1;

1Weill Cornell Med., New York, NY, 2Cellectis SA, Paris, France, 3Cellectis Inc, New York, NY



Abstracts are available on the AACR website. The three posters to be presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting will be available on the Cellectis website after April 18, 2018.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks factors that may affect company business and financial performance, is included in Cellectis' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006680/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts

Cellectis S.A.

Jennifer Moore, 917-580-1088

VP of Communications

media@cellectis.com

or

KCSA Strategic Communications

Caitlin Kasunich, 212-896-1241

ckasunich@kcsa.com

or

Investor Relations contact

Cellectis S.A.

Simon Harnest, 646-385-9008

VP of Corporate Strategy and Finance

simon.harnest@cellectis.com