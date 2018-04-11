Regulatory News:

The new European champion for lasers, created through the business combination between the Keopsys and Quantel (Paris:QUA) groups in October 2017, is adopting a new name, LUMIBIRD, to express its new scale.

This change of name will be submitted for approval by shareholders at the General Meeting on May 17, 2018.

In addition to uniting all the entities together under one single banner, the choice of a new name is also intended to support the Group's ambition to be a major global player for lasers.

For Marc Le Flohic, Chairman and CEO: "The name LUMIBIRD is closely aligned with the world of light, while standing out from the conventional practices of technology companies, with a soft, poetic sound. It conveys values of freedom, exploration, group spirit. It symbolizes the shared ambition to go further and higher with our project to democratize lasers in order to help drive the development of future technologies."

LUMIBIRD will be the new corporate name of the parent company controlling the Group, listed on the stock market (still called Quantel currently). The commercial brands Keopsys and Quantel will continue to operate on their markets.

Following approval by the General Meeting on May 17, 2018, the listed share will be referenced as LUMIBIRD, with the ticker "LBIRD". The Group will communicate on the new brand's visual identity following the General Meeting.

Next date: Q1 2018 revenues on May 4, 2018 (before start of trading)

Founded in 1970, Keopsys Quantel Group is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, new technologies) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Combined with Keopsys Group in October 2017, the Keopsys Quantel Group has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in France, the US and Japan..

Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 QUA www.quantel.fr

