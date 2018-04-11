Arthur D. Little today released the third edition of its Future of Mobility study, including an updated version of its Urban Mobility Index, which ranks 100 global cities based on the maturity, innovativeness and performance of their urban mobility systems. The study, "The Future of Mobility 3.0 Reinventing mobility in the era of disruption and creativity", was launched at the UITP Asia-Pacific Assembly in Taipei.

The Urban Mobility Index found that the majority of cities analyzed still had major potential for improvement to cope with the mobility challenges ahead, with an average score of 42.3 out of a possible 100 points. Singapore led the way (59.3 points), ahead of Stockholm (57.1), Amsterdam (56.7), Copenhagen (54.6) and Hong Kong (54.2). Only 10 cities scored more than 50 points, out of which eight were European and two Asian.

"More than ever, the reform of mobility systems is one of the key challenges facing the world today," said François-Joseph Van Audenhove, Partner at Arthur D. Little and head of the Future of Mobility Lab. "In order to stay competitive in the short term and relevant in the long term, mobility solutions providers must anticipate new trends, innovate their offerings and differentiate themselves. To achieve this, they should participate in extended ecosystems and embark on transformation journeys."

With the support of its partner, the International Union of Public Transport (UITP), Arthur D. Little has set out 12 strategic imperatives for mobility solution providers to consider when defining their visions and strategies if they want to remain competitive in the short term and relevant in the long term within extended mobility ecosystems.

"It is at the time when public transport is given new opportunities to grow and expand, that it is also being challenged by the emergence of new actors and technologies enabled by the digital economy," noted UITP Secretary General Mohamed Mezghani."Arthur D. Little's Future of Mobility 3.0 study provides useful references to support the sector in addressing these challenges."

A copy of the study can be downloaded from www.adl.com/futuremobilitylab.

