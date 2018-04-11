Inaugural global energy storage report by GTM Research finds that Australia's behind-the-meter storage market tripled in 2017, while the U.S. remains the world's leading market with an installed energy capacity of 431 MWh. China poised to rise to second place globally in 2019.Cumulative global energy storage additions reached 1.4 GW and 2.3 GWh in 2017, according to new data published in GTM Research's inaugural Global Energy Storage - 2017 Year in Review and 2018-2022 Outlook report. Australia added more stored power capacity than any other nation last year, with 246 MW. This total comprised ...

