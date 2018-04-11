

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced a strategic collaboration with Petra Pharma Corp. Petra Pharma will access Evotec's INDiGO platform to accelerate the development of its lead programme Petra-01, which is being developed for a range of oncological indications, through to the submission of an Investigational New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA by the close of 2018.



Evotec will leverage its experts across all disciplines, primarily oncology, to implement a tailored drug development strategy for Petra-01 and will receive research funding and success-based milestones.



Mario Polywka, COO of Evotec, said: 'Our INDiGO platform has proven to reduce the development time and cost of taking a pre-clinical candidate through to producing a quality data package for CTA and IND filings.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX