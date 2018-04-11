sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,62 Euro		+0,18
+0,51 %
WKN: 896068 ISIN: HU0000061726 Ticker-Symbol: OTP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OTP BANK NYRT Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OTP BANK NYRT 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACI WORLDWIDE INC
ACI WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACI WORLDWIDE INC19,47-0,15 %
OTP BANK NYRT35,62+0,51 %