Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala will invest in a new office building in Louisville, Colorado US

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

April 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala will invest in a new office building in Louisville, Colorado US

Vaisala has decided to build an office building close to 3,000 m² in Louisville, Colorado US during the next two years. This new building will be located next to company's existing office building, which will be refurbished in connection with the building project to meet current needs of modern office facilities. Following this project, Vaisala will exit the leased office building in the area. The new building will follow Vaisala's sustainability targets with low energy consumption. This building and refurbishing project is estimated to cost around EUR 12 million, which will materialize during the next two years.

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

