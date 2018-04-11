Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the Leadership Team: Ville Heijari to start as CMO, Rauno Heinonen to resign as SVP, Communications and Investor Relations

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release April 11, 2018 at 09:00 a.m. EET

Changes in the Leadership Team of Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Ville Heijari to start as CMO, Rauno Heinonen to resign as SVP, Communications and Investor Relations

Ville Heijari, who has acted as CMO, Games, since 2016, has been appointed CMO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation. Heijari joins the company's Leadership Team and will be responsible for marketing, communications and brand. In his new role, Heijari will report to the company's CEO Kati Levoranta. Rauno Heinonen, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations, is leaving the company.

Mikko Setälä, who has been a member of the company's Leadership Team since 2011 and Chief Corporate Development Officer since 2015, will be responsible for investor relations. In his role, Setälä will report to CFO René Lindell.

The above changes will be effective as of April 11, 2018.

