

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad lower on Wednesday despite U.S. shares rising sharply overnight, helped by positive comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping, rallying oil prices and a surge in Facebook shares following CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.7 percent.



Investors will keep an eye on the euro which currently hovers near two-week highs after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny indicated the bond buying scheme would be wound down by the end of this year.



The CPI data from the U.S. and the FOMC meeting minutes will be watched closely later today while the European Central Bank (ECB) will be publishing the minutes of its last meeting in March on Thursday.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed amid a lack of fresh impetus. Separate reports earlier in the day showed that China's factory inflation slowed for a fifth month, while the consumer price index retreated from four-year highs.



Elsewhere, data from Japan revealed that core machine orders in the country advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on- month in February, beating forecasts for a 2.5 percent decline.



European markets hit their highest level in about a month on Tuesday as China softened its trade rhetoric and said it is willing to open up its economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1 percent.



