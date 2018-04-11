

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced Wednesday that it has made a recommended public cash offer to buy Sweden-based Wilson Therapeutics AB. Alexion has offered 232 Swedish kronor in cash for each outstanding share of Wilson Therapeutics. The total equity value of the transaction amounts to 7.10 billion kronor or approximately $855 million.



Alexion's unit will make the acquisition by way of a tender offer that was launched this morning. Wilson Therapeutics' Board has unanimously recommended that its shareholders accept the offer and Alexion's Board of Directors also unanimously approved the offer.



Alexion has obtained shareholder support agreements from the four largest shareholders accounting for 57.4% of Wilson Therapeutics' outstanding shares and two additional shareholders accounting for 8.7% for a total of 66.1% of Wilson Therapeutics' outstanding shares,.



In addition, Polar Capital, holding 7.3% of Wilson Therapeutics' outstanding shares, has expressed its support for, and intends to accept, the Offer, for a total support of 73.4%.



The tender offer is expected to complete and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. Alexion intends to finance the acquisition through cash on hand.



Wilson Therapeutics, based in Stockholm, Sweden, develops novel therapies for patients with rare copper-mediated disorders. Wilson Therapeutics' product, WTX101, is in Phase 3 development as a treatment for Wilson disease, a rare genetic disorder with devastating hepatic and neurological consequences for patients.



WTX101 is a first-in-class oral copper-binding agent with a unique mechanism of action and ability to access and bind copper from serum and promote its removal from the liver. WTX101 has received Fast Track designation in the U.S. and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Wilson disease in the U.S. and EU.



