Idag, den 11 april 2018, offentliggjorde Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., genom dess dotterbolag Off The Shelf 10036 AB (under namnändring till Alexion Pharma Nordics Holding AB), ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Wilson Therapeutics AB. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Wilson Therapeutics (WTX, ISIN-kod SE0008293674, orderboks-ID 121819) ska observationsnoteras.



Today, on April 11, 2018, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., through its subsidiary Off The Shelf 10036 AB (under name change to Alexion Pharma Nordics Holding AB), published a press release with information on a public offer to the shareholders in Wilson Therapeutics AB. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to submit such an offer in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Wilson Therapeutics (WTX, ISIN code SE0008293674, order book ID 121819) will be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.