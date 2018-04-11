

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,590,278.89 12.0802



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 32,941,209.42 16.6489



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,301,590.72 20.7332



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,620,530.92 19.6205



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,517,330.40 11.0347



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 80,907,984.65 11.0833



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,444,631.09 12.9878



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 432,404.84 14.4087



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 562,051.21 16.6273



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,259,127.15 16.8435



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,838,163.71 11.2056



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,508,895.87 17.5439



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,513,186.91 19.4257



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 57,078,697.58 17.7113



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,662,387.73 15.0265



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,043,189.90 15.5507



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,388,715.87 16.9175



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 864,011.63 18.8303



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,107,356.17 16.7222



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,981,562.21 10.6684



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 297,193.63 18.767



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,185,900.62 20.6217



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,650,313.81 21.1296



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,504,742.96 18.692



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,841,023.19 18.6913



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,725,878.65 13.3756



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,225,371.56 19.2988



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,714,410.09 16.5855



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,921,604.16 11.1726



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,526,770.24 20.6659



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 192,655,714.97 16.6439



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,692,053.39 17.9525



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,513,591.03 5.3733



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1701445 USD 31,721,312.38 18.6437



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 395,295.01 15.9567



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,281,496.17 14.2339



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,481.45 18.0824



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,701.75 20.7939



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,435,366.30 21.257



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,861,531.60 19.787



