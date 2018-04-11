Filing of the 2017 Registration Document

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that it has filed a notice for the annual shareholders' general meeting on May 16, 2018, at 2pm CET.

In addition to the usual resolutions, the Supervisory Board of Inside Secure (the Company) decided to propose at the shareholders' general meeting of May 16, 2018, a change of governance from a limited liability company with a Management Board and an Supervisory board to a classic structure with a board of directors. The Supervisory Board wishes to adapt the Company's governance structure to its current size and simplify its management.

In this context, in addition to amending the articles of association, shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of directors.

The Company would then be governed by a board of directors composed initially of five members including Mr. Amedeo D'Angelo, currently chairman of the Management Board of the Company, and four of the five current members of the Supervisory Board, all qualifying as independent within the definition of the Afep-Medef governance code. Mr. Pat Jones, currently chairman of the Supervisory Board, who has reached the age limit set by the articles of association, will leave the board on that occasion.

In addition, Mr. Amedeo D'Angelo would be appointed chairman of the board and chief executive officer and Mr. Alain Blancquart, currently a member of the Supervisory Board, vice-chairman of the board of directors and lead independent director.

To address governance issues related to the control and execution responsibilities and prevention of risks of conflicts of interest, Mr. Blancquart's main mission would be to assist the board of directors in ensuring the proper functioning of governance bodies (including board committees) as well as communicating, on a permanent basis, with the company's shareholders on governance matters. In accordance with the recommendations of proxy agencies, in his position, he would also be granted the power to require the chairman, if deemed necessary, to convene a board meeting on a specific agenda.

Inside Secure also announced that it has made available its 2017 Registration Document ("Document de référence") to investors and filed it with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 10, 2018. The document can be viewed on the Company's website (www.insidesecure-finance.com/en/) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). It contains the annual financial report, the annual management report and the report of the supervisory board on corporate governance.

Financial calendar

First-quarter 2018 revenue: April 19, 2018 (after market closing)

