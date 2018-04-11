

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L) reported that its fourth-quarter average gross production across assets was 190,172 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boepd, up 3% from last year. The segment exited the end of March 2018 with gross production run-rate of over 200,000 boepd, excluding internal gas consumption. All three blocks - Rajasthan, Ravva and Cambay continued to record a plant uptime of over 99%.



Gross production for fiscal year 2018 declined 2% year-over-year primarily due to natural field decline, partially offset by volume ramp up from infill wells in Mangala and Cambay and continued effective reservoir management practices across assets.



Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Resources plc, said, 'Vedanta performed very well during the year as we continue to post strong production results at a number of our business units, in line with our strategy to ramp up across our asset base. We had record production at Zinc India and Aluminium whilst making good progress on the growth projects announced in our Oil & Gas business.'



The company said it is reviewing the carrying value of its Oil and Gas assets. This is in view of the key growth projects that have been awarded which are expected to result in enhanced recovery of resources. Any impact on account of these changes will be a non-cash reversal of past period impairment charge and would be reflected in the results for fiscal year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX