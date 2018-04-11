

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco PLC (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported, on a continuing operations basis, profit before tax of 1.30 billion pounds for fiscal 2017/18, compared to 145 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 12.08 pence compared to 0.81 pence. Group operating profit before exceptional items was up 28.4% to 1.64 billion pounds. Before exceptional items, earnings per share increased to 11.88 pence from 7.30 pence.



Fiscal year Group sales were up 2.3% to 51.0 billion pounds. Group sales grew by 0.6% at constant exchange rates with like-for-like growth of 0.7%. Group statutory revenue grew 2.8% to 57.5 billion pounds, and included fuel sales of 6.5 billion pounds, which grew by 7.4% year-on-year driven largely by fuel retail price inflation. UK like-for-like sales were up 2.2% for the period.



The Group proposed to pay a final dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share. This takes the total dividend for the year to 3.0 pence per ordinary share following the payment of an interim dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share in November 2017. The final dividend will be paid on 22 June 2018 to shareholders who are on the register of members at close of business on 18 May 2018.



