

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar declined against its most major rivals in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie slipped to 1.5966 against the euro and 82.93 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.5907 and 83.28, respectively.



The aussie dropped to a 3-month low of 0.9762 against the loonie, reversing from an early high of 0.9787.



Pulling away from near a 3-week high of 0.7769 against the greenback, the aussie edged down to 0.7746.



If the aussie falls further, it may find support around 0.75 against the greenback, 1.62 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the loonie.



