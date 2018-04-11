

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG.L), a provider of high technology tools and systems for industry and research,Wednesday reported that its second-half trading was supported by a growing order book, normal second half seasonal bias and currency benefits. The company said it expects performance for the full year to be in line with expectations.



In its trading statement ahead of entering its close period, the company noted that cash generation in the year is as anticipated with a strong reduction in net debt at 31 March 2018 against 30 September 2017.



The phasing of shipments towards the end of the year for some of its higher value systems will lead to a short-term increase in trade receivables and moderate cash conversion for the year.



The company said it remains confident in its ability to deliver good underlying growth from the continued implementation of Horizon strategy. In the next financial year, the company expects to see an improvement in performance on a reported basis after currency impacts.



Oxford Instruments' results for the year will be released on June 12.



