Enzymatica AB: New results from Enzymatica's in vitro study: ColdZyme also deactivates corona virus

April 11, 2018

New results from Enzymatica's in vitro study: ColdZyme also deactivates corona virus

Today Enzymatica announced the results of an in vitro study demonstrating the ability of ColdZyme Mouth Spray to deactivate human corona virus - one of the most common cold virus families. Along with the in vitro results from a study published in the autumn of 20171, ColdZyme has been shown to be able to deactivate over 90 % of the known viruses that cause colds.

The current results, which are being presented today at Ear-Nose-and-Throat days in Linköping2, show that ColdZyme deactivates human corona virus and reduces the cytopathic (cell damaging) effect by 99.9 % in vitro. The corona virus is potentially dangerous because in addition to the common cold, it also causes diseases such as SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome), and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), which is a contagious pneumonia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumonia).

"Even if the current in vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate the absolute majority of our most common cold viruses. These results help us to better understand ColdZyme's preventive effect and its ability to reduce the duration of colds," says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The results regarding the corona virus complement previously published in vitro data, which showed that ColdZyme also deactivates four other common virus families that cause colds. Thus ColdZyme has been shown to be 91.7 % effective in deactivating rhinovirus type 1A , 92.8 % effective for rhinovirus type 42, 96.9 % for human influenza A virus H3N2, 99.9 % for RSV virus, 64.5 % effective for adenovirus type 2 and 99.9 % effective for human corona virus, without any cell-damaging effect. In summary, ColdZyme has been shown to be effective against more than 90 % of our most common cold viruses. All in vitro experiments were carried out by an independent, accredited and certified laboratory.

The in vitro study was based on standardized and validated methods developed to resemble the in vivo environment in the mouth and throat, where viruses attach, invade the cells and cause colds. ColdZyme, which consists of glycerol and trypsin, an enzyme found in Arctic cod, forms a barrier in the throat against the cold virus. ColdZyme's effect is believed to be due in part to the ability of trypsin to cleave proteins on the surface of the virus particles that are important for their ability to infect cells. This can prevent colds because the virus particles are unable to bind to receptors on the surface of the cells.

