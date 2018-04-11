

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson Plc. (HMSO.L) said that it rejected revised buyout proposal of 635 pence per Hammerson share from Klépierre saying that the proposal is significantly undervalue the company. The proposal comprised of 50% in new Klépierre shares and 50% in cash.



Hammerson noted that the revised Proposal represents only a marginal increase to Klépierre's unsolicited proposal of 615 pence made on 8 March 2018, which Hammerson's Board unanimously rejected on the basis that it very significantly undervalued Hammerson, its track record of delivery, the quality of its portfolio, its market positions, and the opportunities it has for future value creation.



Accordingly, the Board of Hammerson believes it is not at a price that justifies further engagement with Klépierre and has unanimously rejected it. The Board remains open to discuss any proposal from Klépierre which properly reflects the value of the Company. Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action.



David Tyler, Chairman of Hammerson, said, 'The Board has considered the revised proposal from Klépierre carefully. At 635p, it is only a 3% increase on the previous proposal and continues very significantly to undervalue the company.'



As per the U.K. rule, Klépierre is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 16 April 2018, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Hammerson or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel.



