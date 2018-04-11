NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, announced today that Altares D&B selected its platform to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences, improving the service it provides to its European customer base.

As a global pioneer in the data economy, Altares's mission is to enhance the data capital of its clients. Altares is an exclusive partner of Dun & Bradstreet, one of the leading international providers of B2B information in France, Benelux and Maghreb. In this capacity, Altares established itself as one of the leading partners for large, mid-caps and SMBs by offering exclusive access to its database of over 280 million companies in 220 countries.

With multiple contact center solutions in place across the region, Altares wants to standardize its processes, alongside its implementation of a new Salesforce instance. By simultaneously implementing these solutions, Altares helps simplify and transform the services it delivers to its customers across the group.

Following an extensive market evaluation, the company selected NewVoiceMedia as a true cloud solution. Reasons for choosing NewVoiceMedia are that it operates globally and offers rich functionality in combination with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud integrations. The NVM platform enables Altares to create unified, consistent and integrated experiences irrespective of which channel the customer chooses. Benefiting from a single source of truth for customer data along with dynamic routing and self-service capabilities, inbound calls will be managed intelligently as well as routed to the most appropriate support consultant. The consultants will have easy access to the customer's entire history of interactions, enabling them to offer an efficient and personalized experience.

All employees log into the same system wherever they are, when working from multiple locations, as all they need is a phone and internet connection. With greater visibility into operations, including a real-time window throughout the contact center, the company can easily manage advisors. Call recordings and customizable reports allow the company to understand where opportunities to improve exist.

RahimGulamali, Customer Experience Leader at Altares, comments, "We are delighted to partner with NewVoiceMedia for its flexible, reliable technology with real-time insights into our entire business. We are committed to delivering our customers a hassle-free experience and at the same time improving performance through more effective contact center operations. NVM is an important part of our customer-centric design."

Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, "Customer experience is a key differentiator for businesses worldwide. Brand reputation and market position can be significantly affected by an organization's ability to deliver customer delight. By investing in our technology and standardizing its contact center operations, Altares will be able to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences while benefiting from real-time insights into performance alongside customer satisfaction. We're extremely pleased to be part of Altares's future success. I look forward to seeing the company transform its services, whilst growing its customer base."

For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit www.newvoicemedia.com.

Salesforce, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

- ENDS -

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability, and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005055/en/

Contacts:

NewVoiceMedia

Allison Wilson

Tel: 352-502-9539

Email: allison.wilson@newvoicemedia.com