Brian Austin Appointed as New CEO of TÜV SÜD UK & Ireland

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TÜV SÜD has appointed Brian Austin as its new CEO for the UK & Ireland. He takes over responsibility, from retiring CEO Michael Valente, for seven specialist divisions with a total turnover of £55million.

As an experienced CEO with a proven track record in the development and delivery of strategic plans that achieve significant business growth, Brian has also held senior-level roles across a range of other industries, including aerospace, defence and oil & gas.

Oliver Jacob TÜV SÜD CEO Western Europe said: "Brian's broad industry experience, of more than 30 years, will further strengthen our capability in the UK & Ireland. His knowledge mirrors our divisions' diverse portfolio, which will help them all to remain at the cutting edge of their specialism. His engaging manner and entrepreneurial attitude will help us to build successful delivery strategies that support us in our mission to further grow the UK business as part of the extensive TÜV SÜD international network."

TÜV SÜD UK & Ireland divisions:

TÜV SÜD Product Service - product testing and certification specialist.

TÜV SÜD NEL - global centre of excellence for flow measurement R&D.

TÜV SÜD BABT - world's leading radio and telecommunications certification body.

TÜV SÜD Dunbar Boardman - Europe's leading lift and escalator consultancy firm.

leading lift and escalator consultancy firm. TÜV SÜD Nuclear Technologies - scientific and engineering consultancy services.

TÜV SÜD Real Estate - building services and vertical transportation consultancy.

Fleet Logistics - fleet solutions integrator.

Note for editorial staff

A high-resolution photo of Brian Austin is available for download here

About TÜV SÜD UK & Irelandhttp://www.tuv-sud.co.uk

TÜV SÜD is one of the world's leading technical service providers of testing, product certification, auditing, systems certification, training and knowledge services. Powered by more than 150 years of experience, TÜV SÜD has 24,000 employees in over 1,000 locations worldwide.

Within the UK, TÜV SÜD employs over 600 qualified and experienced experts who operate in a wide range of industries that cover aerospace, defence, consumer & electronics, machinery, marine, medical, nuclear, oil & gas, rail, real estate, renewable energy, telecommunications and transport.