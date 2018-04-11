Significant Profit Growth Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Turnover and operating result improved significantly

Tonnage sold worldwide increased

Positive outlook for 2018

In 2017, the Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group profited from increased market demand in Europe, higher price levels worldwide and cost reduction measures taken in previous years. Total turnover and operating result improved significantly compared to 2016. The total tonnage sold worldwide and the volume sold from stock at the European distribution companies both increased.

Sales of the international trading company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications amounted to €613 million, an increase of 12% compared to 2016 (€549 million). Operating result and net profit increased and amounted to €12.4 million (2016: €1.6 million) and €6.3 million (2016: €0.7 million), respectively. Solvency remained strong, in excess of 48%.

With its stocks and distribution concepts, Van Leeuwen was able to respond to the growing demand in the European industry market. Sales volumes increased and the company achieved higher turnover in the steel construction market, with large manufacturers in the agricultural machinery segment and with customers in the specialized machine and crane building segment. Additional turnover was achieved with customers on the basis of long term service and delivery agreements. Van Leeuwen opened a new sales office in Germany.

Demand in the energy market is recovering, but is not yet at the same level of a few years ago. However, Van Leeuwen realized a significant improvement in sales in the energy segment. The business activity of Van Leeuwen companies in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North America improved in the second half of the year. Activities in the downstream segment are increasing, as investments are no longer postponed. In 2017, Van Leeuwen, as a result of its international network of stock locations, achieved further success with the execution of worldwide contracts with large petrochemical companies, for construction projects as well as for maintenance.

Peter Rietberg, Chairman of the Management Board: "We have significantly improved our result in the past year. Our strategic spread across various market segments and continents also proved to be important in 2017. The outlook for 2018 is positive. There is more confidence in the market and investments are increasing. The market is showing keen interest in the total packages we offer, with logistics, storage, distribution and project management added to our supply of pipes and tubes."

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international trading company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The company is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1924. The Group has some forty branches spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America.

