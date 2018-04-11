iManage to Demonstrate Transformational Products for Modern Legal Professionals at Lexpo 2018

|WHAT:
|Lexpo 2018 (http://lexpo.com/) provides a comprehensive overview of the cutting-edge legal innovation trends that will be high on every law firm's agenda in the coming years. The conference connects renowned industry experts, leading providers of legaltech software and services as well as innovative law firms around the globe.
|iManage will lead the following demo sessions at the iManage Booth M16:
|PANEL:
|Monday, April 16: 10:45 - 12:15 -How Modern Knowledge Management Adds Real Value to the Client Relationship
|Knut-Magnar Aanestad, Head of Innovation at Kluge Advokatfirma (https://www.kluge.no/en/), a top-10 Norwegian law firm, will talk about his experience using iManage in the panel session. The firm recently selected iManage Work 10 for document and email management.
|This session will show how knowledge management has evolved by highlighting key approaches and discussing examples of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, harnessing data and providing client-facing applications.
|SEMINARS:
|Monday, April 16
|Session 1. (12:45 - 13:15) - Four Steps to Implement "Privacy by Design"
|Stephen Murphy, iManage Sales Director and Deborah Garcia, iManage Presales Technical Consultant will outline the four steps a firm should take to secure their clients data through encryption, need-to-know security & ethical walls, retention management and real-time threat detection of data breaches.
|Session 2. (13:30 - 14:00) - Embedding AI to Enhance the Delivery of Legal Services
|Jan Van Hoecke, Chief Technology Officer iManage RAVN and Gareth Thomas, Sales Director iManage RAVN will focus on how clients are utilising the iManage RAVN Platform to perform classification, extraction and linking of structured and unstructured information to provide assistance in due diligence, the creation of clause libraries and expertise location. It will also explore some of the challenges law firms are facing around the deployment and adoption of AI technology and practical ways they can overcome these obstacles.
|WHERE:
|Mövenpick Hotel
|Piet Heinkade 11, 1019 BR
|Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|WHEN:
|Monday, April 16 - Tuesday, April 17, 2018
|CONTACT:
|To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at Booth M16.
About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.
Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
press@imanage.com (mailto:press@imanage.com)
