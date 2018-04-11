sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Q1 2018 results on 3 May 2018, webcast on 4 May 2018

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2018 results on 3 May 2018 at approx. 04:30 p.m. CEST, instead of on 4 May 2018 as earlier announced.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will present the results on 4 May 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 11 April 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


