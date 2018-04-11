

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French energy giant Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) announced Wednesday that it has acquired several assets located in the Gulf of Mexico as part of the Cobalt International Energy company's bankruptcy auction sale.



Total submitted offers on several assets for a consideration of approximately $300 million.



The company acquires from Cobalt a 20% interest in the North Platte discovery. As a result,Total increases its interest to 60% and becomes operator of this discovery. Total will have Statoil as a partner, who acquired the remaining 40%.



The company also acquires a 20% interest in the Anchor discovery. As a result, Total increases its interest to 32.5%, after having acquired 12.5% last December. This discovery is operated by Chevron.



The purchase also includes 13 offshore exploration blocks, which will be operated by Total.



The company noted that on April 5, 2018, the United States Bankruptcy Court approved these results.



Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total, said, 'The sale of Cobalt's assets gives us the opportunity to further enhance our portfolio in the Gulf of Mexico under particularly attractive conditions and to be able to apply our expertise as a deep offshore operator. We will now develop the North Platte discovery, looking for the most efficient scheme in terms of development cost.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX