London stocks were set to fall at the open on Wednesday as investors eyed the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting and the March inflation figures for the US. The FTSE 100 was called to open 24 points lower at 7,242. Following healthy gains in the UK and Europe on Tuesday and a strong showing in the US on the back of soothing comments from China's Xi Jinping, caution was expected to set in. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said the release of the latest Fed minutes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...