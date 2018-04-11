Hammerson said it had received and rejected a second bid offer announces that the Company from French shopping mall owner Klépierre. The revised offer, made on April 9, was 635p a share, made up of 50% in new Klépierre shares and the rest in cash. "The board has considered the revised proposal from Klépierre carefully. At 635p, it is only a 3% increase on the previous proposal and continues very significantly to undervalue the company," said Hammerson chairman David Tyler, adding that the his ...

