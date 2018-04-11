As from April 13, 2018, subscription rights issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 25, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011089820 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153741 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from April 13, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 10, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CE BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011089838 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153742 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on + 46 8 503 01 550.