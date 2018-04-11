

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France manufacturing confidence deteriorated in March, survey data from Bank of France showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 103 in March from 105 in February. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 105.



Industrial production grew less quickly in March. Leaders expect output to grow at a moderate pace in April.



The business sentiment indicator in services held steady at 103. Service sector activity accelerated in March. Business leaders expect services activity to pick up sharply again in April.



The business confidence index in construction remained unchanged at 105 in March. The survey showed that construction sector activity recovered in March, and it is expected to strengthen further in April.



According to third estimate of BoF, the economy is forecast to expand 0.3 percent in the first quarter, which was revised down from 0.4 percent projected last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX