M3 Partners with French Duncan and Cycas Hospitality to Expand Internationally

GWINNETT, Georgia, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today M3, a powerful financial platform and services company for the hospitality industry, announced a new partnership with chartered accountants French Duncan to bring its Accounting Core and Operations Management products to its first hotel group outside of the U.S.

Headquartered in Scotland, French Duncan enjoys an enviable reputation as specialists in the hospitality and leisure sector throughout the UK, with clients ranging from hotels and publics houses to restaurants and visitor attractions.

Hotel management company Cycas Hospitality, a long-standing client of French Duncan's hotel accounting team, has implemented M3's Accounting Core, Business Intelligence and Mobile App. As a result, Cycas's hotels in Newcastle and Amsterdam are currently running those M3 platforms.

Cycas Hospitality is best known for pioneering the branded extended-stay hotel concept in Europe and currently has 18 properties and 2,780 rooms open or under development across key locations throughout the continent. With three new hotels opening this summer, the company is scheduled to grow its portfolio to more than 10,000 rooms over the next five years.

"Given the surge in demand for extended stay options throughout Europe and our ambitious expansion plans, we regularly review the accounting solutions used across our portfolio and will be interested to see how M3's systems perform," said John Wagner, partner and cofounder of Cycas Hospitality, and recent recipient of the Serviced Apartments Lifetime Achievement Award.

Accounting Core is M3's entry point solution and provides robust accounting and financial analysis to more than half of the top management companies in the U.S and the company's Operations Management solution is a back-office business analytics tool that increases efficiencies and reduces expenses. Unlike other solutions in the European market, M3 offers automated mapping of PMS data to daily reports as well as easily consolidated financials and actionable, real-time insights via mobile device to check in whether on property or out of the country.

"We are proud to be working with Cycas Hospitality via French Duncan and look forward to supporting their properties in the coming months," said John McKibbon, CEO of M3. "For twenty years, M3 has developed, designed and deployed its products to make hoteliers' lives easier, so we look forward to continuing to expand our service offerings and global footprint."

To learn more about M3, visit www.m3as.com.

Editor's Note: For M3 product images, visit https://bit.ly/2GeUKql.

About M3

Built by hoteliers, exclusively for hoteliers, M3 is a powerful cloud-based financial platform and services company serving the hospitality industry that drives cost savings, revenue enhancement and business insight. Nearing 20 years in business without increasing prices, M3 touts a 95 percent customer retention rate without contracts. Used by management groups and hotels of all sizes, the platform works seamlessly with other key systems and tools in the hospitality industry and offers robust accounting and financial analysis across entire portfolios with optional operations and time management features. M3's professional services team provides on-demand support for hotels of any size by offering a full range of customized accounting solutions to scale with a hotel's needs. Privately held and employee owned, M3 also includes a proprietary hotel benchmarking index that combines data from more than 3,500 properties into a single accessible data set to compare hotels. For more information, visit www.m3as.com.