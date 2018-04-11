Zug - Members of the Swiss Blockchain Taskforce, some 50 representatives from business, politics and science, have drawn up initial recommendations for the Swiss federal government. Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann will receive the proposals for a responsible regulation and promotion of the emerging industry at the Blockchain Summit in Zug on April 26th.

Switzerland is a pioneer in regulating and promoting blockchain technology. This will be reflected in the programme of the next Blockchain Summit - Crypto Valley on April 26th in Zug. Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann will give the opening speech at the Theater Casino in Zug and receive a report from the Blockchain Task Force. The recommendations for future regulation and development of the still young industry are interim ...

