The biotechnology company LEUKOCARE AG and Boehringer Ingelheim have entered into a license agreement in the field of veterinary diagnostics. Under the terms of this agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim will have access to LEUKOCARE's SPS(R) technologies.

The biotechnology company LEUKOCARE has established another important partnership by licensing its Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions (SPS(R)) technologies. According to the Munich-based company, LEUKOCARE has entered into a license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim. On the basis of this agreement, the animal health business unit of the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim will have access to LEUKOCARE's SPS(R) formulation technologies to utilize biological reagents in a new veterinary diagnostics product and to stabilize them. In this context, portable analytical devices support the veterinarian's decision making directly on site and in a minimum of time without shipment of samples. License and payment terms have not been disclosed by the partners.

Rolf-Dieter Günther, Head of Diagnostics at Boehringer Ingelheim, commented, "Thanks to LEUKOCARE's expertise and its SPS(R) technologies, we have been able to develop a new diagnostic concept in animal health. The diagnostics platform will enable veterinarians to get a quick, easy and safe test to be performed directly at the stable or at the pet owner's home."

Michael Scholl, CEO of LEUKOCARE, said, "After having already worked with Boehringer Ingelheim for a longer period of time and being closely involved in their development activities, we are delighted to support our partner with our SPS(R) technologies in this exciting application. This once again proves the high quality of our SPS(R) formulation technology platform, and, on the other hand, our outstanding development skills."

This is LEUKOCARE's third license agreement within 15 months. End of 2016, the company entered into a comparable license agreement with US-based vaccine company PaxVax and in February 2017, a strategic alliance with Laupheim-based Rentschler Biopharma SE was established. Scholl anticipates further agreements in the coming months.

About LEUKOCARE AG

LEUKOCARE provides a next-generation formulation technology platform for the protection of proteins like biopharmaceuticals to allow the development of better products. The proprietary Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions (SPS(R)) technologies are provided to development projects of partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. LEUKOCARE's SPS(R) technologies improve stability and quality of biologics like antibodies, vaccines etc. in dry and liquid formulation including high-concentration formulations. SPS(R) technologies also protect proteins in biologically functionalized combination devices. www.leukocare.com

Boehringer Ingelheim

Innovative medicines for people and animals have for more than 130 years been what the research-driven pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim stands for. Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the pharmaceutical industry's top 20 companies and to this day remains family-owned. Day by day, some 50,000 employees create value through innovation for the three business areas human pharmaceuticals, animal health and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. In 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 15.9 billion euros. With more than three billion euros, R&D expenditure corresponds to 19.6 per cent of net sales.

Social responsibility comes naturally to Boehringer Ingelheim. That is why the company is involved in social projects such as the "Making More Health" initiative. Boehringer Ingelheim also actively promotes workforce diversity and benefits from its employees' different experiences and skills. Furthermore, the focus is on environmental protection and sustainability in everything the company does.

More information about Boehringer Ingelheim can be found on www.boehringer-ingelheim.com or in our annual report: http://annualreport.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

As the second largest animal health business in the world, Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving animal health. With more than 10,000 employees worldwide, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has products available in more than 150 markets and a global presence in 99 countries. For more information about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, click here.

