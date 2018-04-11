Orange Business Services provides automated threat intelligence services to New Zealand cybersecurity unit CERT NZ

Orange Business Services today announced its collaboration with CERT NZ, a cybersecurity unit in the New Zealand government that supports businesses, organizations and individuals affected by cybersecurity incidents.

Cyberattacks continue to hit organizations around the world. According to the World Economic Forum's 'The Global Risks Report 2018', the cost of cybercrime to businesses over the next five years is expected to be US$8 trillion.

Created in April 2017, CERT NZ received over 750 cybersecurity incident reports affecting New Zealanders during the first six months of operation. These incidents resulted in almost NZ$2 million of financial loss.

Orange Cyberdefense, the Orange entity specializing in cybersecurity with more than 1,200 security experts worldwide, was chosen by CERT NZ to collaborate in the sharing of threat intelligence. CERT NZ can aggregate and analyse threat and vulnerability data from Orange with other complementary feeds. In turn, CERT NZ will advise Orange of threats and vulnerabilities that they encounter in the cyber security landscape so Orange can integrate these into its threat intelligence feeds and analysis tools.

"A key priority of Orange has always been to help businesses manage cyber risks pro-actively," said Kevin Griffen, Managing Director, Australasia, Orange Business Services. "This is especially so in today's ever-evolving threat landscape. Leveraging our expertise at Orange Cyberdefense, our work with CERT NZ underscores our commitment to build a trusted and resilient cyber environment for both consumers and businesses."

