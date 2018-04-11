Fabry to oversee expansion of European automotive initiatives for leading provider of voice command and automotive audio algorithms

DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded audio processing solutions, today announced that it has named Michael Fabry General Manager of DSP Concepts, Inc. GmbH.

Michael Fabry, General Manager, DSP Concepts GmbH (Photo: Business Wire)

Fabry is best-known as one of the founders of automotive audio engineering firm S1nn Gmbh Co. KG, where he played a key role in the development of the sound systems in the Tesla Model X and S, which Germany's Auto Motor und Sport called "extraordinary." He joined DSP Concepts GmbH in 2016 as senior director of automotive audio systems, where he oversaw growth of the Stuttgart engineering team and expanded the adoption of DSP Concepts' Audio Weaver voice UI and automotive audio algorithms to a broader base of automotive OEMs and Tier 1s.

In his new role, Fabry will focus on further enhancing and expanding Audio Weaver's capabilities, while helping DSP Concepts customers improve the performance of their automotive voice command, audio entertainment and sound synthesis systems-all of which are increasingly important to automotive sales, safety and the end-user experience.

Prior to his work at DSP Concepts and S1nn, Fabry has also held senior engineering positions at Harman Becker Automotive Systems and Bose Corporation.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Michael leading our European business effort. His deep knowledge and extensive contacts in the automotive industry have been instrumental in creating and expanding our relationships with the key players in that field," said Dr. Paul Beckmann, founder and CTO of DSP Concepts. "Thanks largely to Michael, we've seen our technologies incorporated into some of the most advanced vehicles on the road today, and they'll be included in many of the key product introductions of the next five years."

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts, Inc. provides embedded audio digital signal processing solutions delivered through its Audio Weaver platform. Audio Weaver's versatility and flexibility allow it to achieve superior performance from any combination of components. DSP Concepts specializes in microphone processing as well as playback processing and is the leading supplier to top tier brands in automotive and consumer products. Founded by Dr. Paul Beckmann in 2003, DSP Concepts is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with offices in Boston, Stuttgart and Shanghai. For more information about DSP Concepts, please contact us at: dspconcepts.com/about/contacts or web at: dspconcpts.com.

Audio Weaver is a registered trademark of DSP Concepts, Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

