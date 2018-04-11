Macrophage Pharma Appoints Dr Michael Moore as Chairman

WINDSOR, England, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Macrophage Pharma Limited ('MPL'), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecules aiming to modulate immune responses to combat cancer and other diseases, announced today that it has appointed Dr Michael Moore as non-executive Chairman with immediate effect.

Commenting on the appointment, Steven Powell, CEO of Macrophage Pharma, said: "Michael's outstanding track record in building both private and public biotech companies, as well as his expertise and insight into the field of immunology, will be invaluable as we develop and commercialise our proprietaryEsterase Sensitive Motif' (ESM') platform and evolve into a leading immunology company."

Dr Michael Moore, Chairman of Macrophage Pharma, said: "I am impressed by Macrophage Pharma's unique and proprietary ESM' technology platform and its differentiated approach to the modulation of immune function in disease. I look forward to working with the Executive team and my new Board colleagues as we seek to realise the full therapeutic potential of ESM' technology in both cancer and non-cancer fields."

Dr Michael Moore has extensive experience in drug discovery and development and is currently a non-executive director of several private and public bioscience companies, including Mission Therapeutics, of which he was Founder Chairman, NASDAQ-listed Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Mironid Limited. He is currently Chairman of Chronos Therapeutics and was Founder Chairman of PsiOxus Therapeutics. Dr Moore was previously CEO of Piramed, acquired by Roche in 2008, and Research Director and CSO of Xenova Group plc. Prior to joining the UK biotechnology sector, he had an extensive academic research career, principally at the Paterson Institute for Cancer Research and the University of Manchester Medical School, where he was Honorary Reader in immunology and oncology. Dr Moore holds PhD and DSc degrees from the University of Nottingham, fellowship of the Royal College of Pathologists and is a past Chairman of Cancer Research UK's drug discovery committee.

About Macrophage Pharma

Macrophage Pharma is developing a highly novel class of small molecule therapeutics which modulate immune responses to combat disease based on its proprietary Esterase Motif Technology' (ESM') platform. The Company's novel ESM' technology platform is designed to deliver small molecule drugs to macrophages in a highly selective manner. The lead p38MAPi programme is focused on a novel macrophage-targeting p38 MAPK inhibitor. Clinical trials are scheduled to start in 2019. The Company's R&D pipeline includes additional programmes with proprietary compounds targeting a number of targets.

The Company was founded by the CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) and concluded a Series A financing in 2017 with CPF, Aglaia Oncology Fund II, Novo Holdings A/S and M Ventures. Please visit the company website for further information: www.macrophagepharma.com.

