iManage Relied on by 75 Percent of the European 100

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that 75 percent of the law firms in the European 100 rely on iManage to handle their document and email management needs, enhance their security and transform how their professionals get work done. iManage's strong showing in the European 100 is further demonstrated with 79 percent of the leading UK law firms relying on iManage for document and email management.

75 of the firms named in the most recent listing of the European 100 are iManage customers. These firms have overwhelmingly chosen iManage for the robustness and security of the iManage platform, an enhanced user experience and the scalability and reliability of iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/).

"Security is of utmost importance to our clients and to us as a firm," said Cesar Mejias, Head of IT, Garrigues. "We feel confident entrusting iManage with our critical work product because of its deep set of application and operational security features that ensure data is protected from internal and external threats."

The European 100 is a collection of Europe's premier law firms. Together, the members of the European 100 employ nearly 44,000 people and generate a combined revenue of approximately €9.4 billion.

"We're seeing dramatic growth in the European legal community and among the Euro 100 as more and more firms embrace iManage for industry-leading work product management," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "The impact of integrating RAVN AI into document and email management has strengthened the iManage platform. With the significant investment and focus we have placed around cloud and security, we expect to see even more customers place their trust and confidence in iManage."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.