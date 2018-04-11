TUV Rheinland appointed as a Notified Body for Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) conformity programs

COLOGNE,Germany, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland Middle East has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the appointment as Notified Body for Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA) on 3rd January 2018 to implement its Product Conformity Assessment Program.

"The UAE is a key player in the GCC market with an import value of over USD 189 billion and that brings in our role as independent global testing, inspection and certification body. We help to assure quality and safety of the products traded in UAE in accordance to the national regulations and safety standards of the UAE." says Mr. Andreas Hoefer, Executive Vice President of TUV Rheinland - India, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

A conformity program implemented by ESMA is Emirates Conformity Assessment Scheme (ECAS) which is a Product Certification Scheme being as mandatory program for regulated products. ECAS certificates are valid for one year and subject to annual renewal.

Authorized scope of TUV Rheinland:



EESL (Energy Efficiency Labeling) LVE (Low voltage equipment) Detergents Tobacco and labeling Petroleum products (Diesel, lubricating oils) Cosmetics Perfumes

TUV Rheinland NB number (Notified Body) is NB - 0009

Another scheme implemented by ESMA is EQM (Emirates Quality Mark) which is a mark of conformity granted to the products that comply with the relevant UAE national, regional and/or international standards and that are manufactured by an organization implementing an effective Quality Management System to ensure continuous compliance. EQM certificate is a voluntary conformity mark and is valid for 3 years.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 145 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,700 employees; annual turnover is more than EUR 1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

About Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA)

ESMA is a federal UAE authority. It was established by UAE Federal Law (28), 2001 as the sole standardization body in the UAE.

The main responsibilities of ESMA are formulating and issuing national UAE standards as well as adopting international standards. ESMA protects the consumers, the environment and the national market and strengthens the national economy.

The Board of Directors chaired by H.E. Eng. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, in the UAE is comprising representatives of the main parties involved in the standardization of the UAE. The Board is the dominant affairs and lay down its policy and adopting all the suitable procedures to ensure efficient performance to its assignments.