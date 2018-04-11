Sanpower to bring Premium Chinese Brands to Europe via House of Fraser

NANJING, China, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanpower Group has announced a new supply chain programme designed to create a pathway for premium Chinese brands to access the UK, Europe and rest of the world through House of Fraser, further enhancing House of Fraser's position as a unique brand platform.

Launched at the first Sanpower Global Supplier Conference in Nanjing, China on April 10th, the global supply chain management platform aims to spur local premium brands and products to expand into new markets. The initiative supports the Chinese Government's 'Belt and Road' vision, which is designed to boost trade and stimulate economic growth across Asia and beyond.

Under the programme, the new Sanpower Supply Chain and Branding Management Centre will undertake and manage House of Fraser's trade orders, increasing the breadth and depth of in-house products and shorten product development cycle and delivery.

Kong Jun, Sanpower's New Commerce Industry Group CEO, remarked: "This is a great platform for premium Chinese products to reach the UK and further afield across Europe. Chinese manufacturing has transformed in recent years from extensive processing and production into a new era marked by independent designs, proprietary brands and innovation. We are excited to use our tremendous network of resources and cross-border retail expertise to bring the best of Chinese retail to the UK market in a way that brings great value to customers and brands alike."

A House of Fraser's UK Global Product Sourcing spokesman, said: "The traditional image associated with Made in China is changing. Increasing numbers of high-quality Chinese products are becoming popular with British and European consumers. Once these products enter House of Fraser's sales channel, they will be able to access Europe and the greater global market, given quality and credit endorsement from House of Fraser."

Sun Xiaoqing, Chairman of Jiangsu Hongkun Supply Chain Co. Ltd., one of the participants and advocates of Sanpower's Global Supplier Conference, said: "Everyone is eager to seize the historic opportunity of the 'Belt and Road' initiative. Many Chinese manufacturers actively seek overseas development, and many Chinese-made products have strong competitiveness in foreign markets.

ABOUT SANPOWER GROUP

Sanpower Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based multi-national holding company focused on developing modern services across eight industry sectors: Healthcare, Department Stores, Consumer Technology, Culture & Entertainment, Financial Services, High-tech Manufacturing, Data Management and Property Management.

Sanpower Group is led by Chairman Yuan Yafei, a successful entrepreneur who founded the company in 1993. The Group has controlling stakes in more than 100 subsidiaries and has a 120,000-strong global workforce, including 40,000 non-Chinese employees.

