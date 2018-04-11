The UK's competition watchdog on Wednesday said it was launching a formal investigation into Trinity Mirror's £126m purchase of Northern & Shell's Express and Star newspapers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned on March 1 that it was looking into whether the tie-up harmed competition. Trinity owns the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, The People and Scotland's Daily Record and Sunday Mail. At the time the CMA said it had concerns that the titles within the merged group had "ceased to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...