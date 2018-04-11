Support services and construction company Interserve said on Wednesday that it is seeking to convene a general meeting to obtain shareholder approval to increase its borrowing limit as it expects significant balance sheet writedowns. The writedowns are expected to comprise an impairment on goodwill and a number of other non-underlying items, most of which are either non-cash or were reflected in the net debt guidance in the update back in January, in which it said its anticipated net debt at ...

