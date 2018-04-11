At the request of Gabather AB (publ), 556970-5790, shares and equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 16, 2018.



The company has 5,153,272 shares as per today's date.



Shares Equity Rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GABA GABA TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of insutments to be listed: 5,153,272 2,355,556 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869552 SE0010598342 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153739 153740 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556970-5790 556970-5790 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities Other Equities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



