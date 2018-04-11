

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK industrial output and visible trade data for February. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in January.



Ahead of these data, the pound advanced against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 151.96 against the yen, 1.3626 against the franc, 0.8703 against the euro and 1.4213 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX