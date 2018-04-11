Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market Worth $4.59 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalautomotive interior ambient lighting marketsize is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of ambient lighting in automobiles is expected to increase due to rising awareness of energy-efficient lighting systems and growing sales of luxury vehicles equipped with navigation and infotainment systems.

Rising demand for conventional and green cars in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the automotive interior ambient lighting market. Automotive interior lighting positively influences space perception, internal appearance of vehicles, safety and comfort, and alerting and mood lighting depending on a driver's mood. For instance, automotive interior lighting decreases a driver's fatigue while driving at night and illuminates passenger compartment for reading. These benefits are expected to drive market growth. However, high costs of OE integration are expected to hinder the market over the forecast period.

The North America market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Prominent vendors in the market include OSRAM GmBH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., SCHOTT AG, DRÄXLMAIER Group, and Grupo Antolin.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The automotive interior ambient lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period

By vehicle type, the green cars segment is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 562.8 million by 2025

by 2025 The footwell application segment generated the highest revenue of USD 1.46 billion in 2016. The dashboard application segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period

in 2016. The dashboard application segment, on the other hand, is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period Currently, North America is leading the market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market by 2025 with the highest CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to early adoption of the technology and growing sales of ultra-luxury vehicles in Asian countries such as India , China , and Japan

is leading the market. However, is expected to dominate the market by 2025 with the highest CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to early adoption of the technology and growing sales of ultra-luxury vehicles in Asian countries such as , , and Prominent players in the market include OSRAM GmBH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., SCHOTT AG , DRÄXLMAIER Group, and Grupo Antolin .

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive interior ambient lighting market based on application, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dashboard Footwell Doors Others

Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Conventional cars Green cars

Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Mexico Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific India China Japan South America Brazil



