Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 11
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £191.79m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2018) of £191.79m
|Cash Position of £16.1m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2018 was:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,325.63p
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2322.77p
|Income share price
|2095.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(9.92)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/03/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|17.49
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.30
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.80
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.50
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.36
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|7.52
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.63
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.42
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.94
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.14
|11
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.79
|12
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.67
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.87
|14
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.39
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.33
|16
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.21
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.96
|18
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.67
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.62
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.58
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.55
|22
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.40
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.40
|24
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.34
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.12
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00