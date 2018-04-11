sprite-preloader
11.04.2018 | 10:55
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 11

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2018) of £60.88m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2018) of £47.98m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/04/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*234.06p20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*229.98p
Ordinary share price234.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(0.03)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.95p12,780,083
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.51%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 06/04/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.74
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.14
3Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.11
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.09
5Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.03
6Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.98
7Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.94
8McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.90
9Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.87
10BCA Marketplace Plc 1p1.86
11Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.85
12Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.77
13Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.76
14Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.67
14Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.67
16Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.66
17Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.63
17De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.63
17Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.63
20Flowtech Fluidpower Plc Ordinary 50p1.61

