Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 11
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2018) of £60.88m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/04/2018) of £47.98m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/04/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|234.06p
|20,500,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|229.98p
|Ordinary share price
|234.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.03)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.95p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.51%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 06/04/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.74
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.14
|3
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.11
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.09
|5
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.03
|6
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.98
|7
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.94
|8
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.90
|9
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.87
|10
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|1.86
|11
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.85
|12
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.77
|13
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.76
|14
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.67
|14
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.67
|16
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.66
|17
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.63
|17
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.63
|17
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.63
|20
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.61