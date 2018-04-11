Indxx is pleased to announce the Indxx Blockchain Index (the "Index") has been licensed to UK-based ETF provider First Trust Global Portfolios as the underlying benchmark for the First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction Process ETF (LSE:BLOK). With this announcement, there are now ETFs that track the Index available in the US, Canada, and EU.

The Index (ticker: ILEGR) tracks the performance of companies with their primary listing in developed or emerging market countries (as defined by Indxx) that are either actively using, investing in, developing, or have products that are poised to benefit from blockchain technology. Each constituent is extensively researched and classified by Indxx according to a proprietary three-tiered scoring system, and only companies ranked within the top two tiers are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index seeks to include only companies that have devoted material resources to the use of blockchain technologies.

"Indxx is excited to have developed one of the world's first indices to provide diversified exposure to the global blockchain space" said Rahul Sen Sharma, Partner at Indxx. "We believe that blockchain is an exciting new technological innovation and our index research and development team is proud to have built an index that effectively targets it via a disciplined and transparent, rules-based approach."

Derek Fulton, CEO at First Trust Global Portfolios, said: "We are pleased to bring to market this innovative UCITS ETF BLOK. With an increasing number of institutions harnessing blockchain technology and applications spanning a wide range of industries, we believe the efficiency, auditability and transparency provided by blockchain offers the potential for significant growth opportunities. The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction Process UCITS ETF offers exposure to this growing investment class leveraging the liquidity and efficiency that a UCITS ETF structure provides."

