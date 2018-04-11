Bluebeam Revu 2018: redesigned for maximum efficiency

Bluebeam's flagship solution strikes a new balance between utility and usability

PASADENA, California, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, announces the release of Revu 2018, featuring a new interface and enhancements designed to maximise productivity, improve predictability and fast-track new users while supporting existing workflows.

Bluebeam Revu is a project efficiency and collaboration solution tailor built for the AEC industry, trusted by over 1.2 million design and construction professionals worldwide to improve project communication and streamline processes. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made smart and simple desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that use PDF to share critical project information including metadata, hyperlinks, bookmarks, images, attachments and 3D data downstream. By leveraging an open-source format, Revu fits seamlessly into existing project environments, improving access to critical project information within integrated systems.

Revu 2018 puts the tools and resources professionals need right where they need them, transforming the way projects are designed, engineered and built.

Work faster with a responsive Properties Toolbar that intuitively presents tools based on user input

Focus on the work with improved panel views that stay out of the way

Boost efficiency by accessing files across multiple Studio Projects simultaneously

Streamline collaboration with a new tabbed Bluebeam Studio interface that features thumbnail views and elevated visibility for common actions

Save clicks and speed up workflows with customisable keyboard shortcuts

Get results faster with new integrated video tutorials, pre-loaded Tool Sets and sample files included to jump-start both new and current users, getting them up to speed and expanding their use of the software quickly

"Revu 2018 builds upon everything we've learned by working together closely with our customers over the past 15 years," said Jon Elliott, CEO of Bluebeam. "With this release, Revu adds top-requested functionality and streamlines the interface to make workflows more efficient than ever before. Revu 2018's new interface shortens paths, increases screen real estate, reduces clicks and uses dynamic toolbars to keep the focus exactly where it belongs: on getting the job done."

Bluebeam Revu 2018 Standard, CAD and eXtreme editions are available now at Bluebeam.co.uk and through our worldwide reseller network.

Bluebeam, Inc.

Trusted by over one million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive markup and collaboration solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, California, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in the USA, Canada, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sweden. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

